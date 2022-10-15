 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MURPH’S POSITIVE REFLECTIONS

Murphy: Personal and family business

  • 0

Things got out of hand when someone took a video of a professional sports team during their practice while an altercation was taking place. This caused an embarrassing situation for the team.

The team’s leadership reminded the team members of the importance of keeping problems involving the team in-house. An investigation of who recorded the incident became necessary.

This incident should remind us of how crucial it is for us to keep our personal and family business within the walls of our homes.

As it has been mentioned many times by this writer, family loyalty is extremely important during this time in our history.

Confiding and trusting in each other while we keep the serious events and problems in-house can keep the family unity intact. It’s amazing how much smoother families who face inner problems and tough situations together can deal with anything.

People are also reading…

There are many of us outside of the family structure who love hearing about the problems of others. For some reason, we seem to be losing some of the empathy for those that are less fortunate than us. So much emphasis has been put on being the richest, being the highest ranked, being number one and the different classes of people in our world. Why does it give so many of us an ego boost when we can see others struggling in life who are considered poor and needy?

We must be careful, because the troubled and unpredictable world we live in can cause rapid, negative changes in life to even the riches of us.

We as a nation need each other, but it all begins within the confines of each of our homes. When we combine our love of God and our love and dedication to one another the bond will be hard to break.

Remember: The family that prays together stays together!

Thomas Vincent Murphy

Murphy

 FLORIDAN FILE

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder of TVM Radio One streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spires: Bullies and being bullied

Spires: Bullies and being bullied

I do not like bullies, never have and never will. I was lucky in a lot of ways because I really didn’t get bullied much growing up. I was not …

Murphy: Unashamed

Murphy: Unashamed

Years ago, as children, when we told a lie or did something wrong and were caught, there would be a look of bashfulness or even shame on our f…

Spires: Being cool

Spires: Being cool

I have never considered myself as being, “the cool guy.” If being cool meant fitting in, then I definitely did not fit that category. That was…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert