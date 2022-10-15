Murphy: Personal and family business

Things got out of hand when someone took a video of a professional sports team during their practice while an altercation was taking place. This caused an embarrassing situation for the team.

The team’s leadership reminded the team members of the importance of keeping problems involving the team in-house. An investigation of who recorded the incident became necessary.

This incident should remind us of how crucial it is for us to keep our personal and family business within the walls of our homes.

As it has been mentioned many times by this writer, family loyalty is extremely important during this time in our history.

Confiding and trusting in each other while we keep the serious events and problems in-house can keep the family unity intact. It’s amazing how much smoother families who face inner problems and tough situations together can deal with anything.

There are many of us outside of the family structure who love hearing about the problems of others. For some reason, we seem to be losing some of the empathy for those that are less fortunate than us. So much emphasis has been put on being the richest, being the highest ranked, being number one and the different classes of people in our world. Why does it give so many of us an ego boost when we can see others struggling in life who are considered poor and needy?

We must be careful, because the troubled and unpredictable world we live in can cause rapid, negative changes in life to even the riches of us.

We as a nation need each other, but it all begins within the confines of each of our homes. When we combine our love of God and our love and dedication to one another the bond will be hard to break.

Remember: The family that prays together stays together!