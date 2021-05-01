Murphy: Personal choices

No matter what our age might be we can always look for ways to improve ourselves. With an ambitious attitude, a sincere mind and God’s help, there are more things we can accomplish than we might envision. Just because our grandfather, father, uncle and brother are preachers, should we also become a preacher if we aren’t mentally or spiritually at the biblical level they say they are? Should we fake it when we honestly don’t feel it?

During these tough times, the harsh reality about serious occupations such as the ministry is that all preachers that say they were called by God may not be. If money is at the forefront of everything a preacher speaks about, and there is a lacking of the substance and facts we need, something isn’t right. If we ever needed real, honest, and truthful God-filled ministers, we sure do right now.

Many of us procrastinate about going into a field of work we would prefer, but instead of being aggressive and doing the work to move forward, we allow months and even years to go past while we continuously talk about our goals.

If we find we aren’t able to change our occupation because of money or other reasons, maybe it would be wise to find a better or easier way to do the job we have.

If we are fortunate enough to have a job, we should count our blessings!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.