Murphy: Personal choices

Millions of people work outside of an occupation they had hoped to be a part of.
As children, our young aspirations can consist of wanting to be a professional athlete, a fireman, a policeman, a politician, a doctor or a preacher when we become adults, but on many occasions we never get a chance to reach those goals.
As children, many of us wanted to follow in the footsteps of our parents, especially if our parent’s job was attractive financially and visibly. Then there are families where the pressure to follow in the footsteps of other family members is so immense that it can cause distance and dysfunction when a different path is chosen by a family member.
Some of us have witnessed the division in a family, because a member doesn’t want to be a part of the succession to a particular occupation. If we want to be a mechanic, because of our love for working on cars, instead of a doctor, where our father and brother enjoy working on people, we shouldn’t be judged unfairly for going into a field that we enjoy.
Far too many of us are caught up in jobs we really don’t like or enjoy. Some of us need to take the time to do the research to find out what it would take to become qualified for a job we feel we would enjoy. We are fortunate nowadays to be able use many different sources to find out just about anything we are interested in.
No matter what our age might be we can always look for ways to improve ourselves. With an ambitious attitude, a sincere mind and God’s help, there are more things we can accomplish than we might envision. Just because our grandfather, father, uncle and brother are preachers, should we also become a preacher if we aren’t mentally or spiritually at the biblical level they say they are? Should we fake it when we honestly don’t feel it?
During these tough times, the harsh reality about serious occupations such as the ministry is that all preachers that say they were called by God may not be. If money is at the forefront of everything a preacher speaks about, and there is a lacking of the substance and facts we need, something isn’t right. If we ever needed real, honest, and truthful God-filled ministers, we sure do right now.
Many of us procrastinate about going into a field of work we would prefer, but instead of being aggressive and doing the work to move forward, we allow months and even years to go past while we continuously talk about our goals.
If we find we aren’t able to change our occupation because of money or other reasons, maybe it would be wise to find a better or easier way to do the job we have.
If we are fortunate enough to have a job, we should count our blessings!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network.
He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.