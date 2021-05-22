Murphy: Personal mindset

The deep thoughts we carry in our minds are often the result of our early family environment.

The information we hear around our parents and siblings becomes a part of us, whether the information is good or bad, right or wrong.

Until an individual experiences things in life for themselves, their mind is full of what has been handed down.

When trusting God, loving others, no matter their nationality, and helping others is taught in our homes, the positive results usually will be shown in our personalities and attitudes. Where discrimination and hate of others is taught inside the walls of a home, it can easily spill out into what we carry in our hearts outside the home. If we are taught that all African-Americans and people of color are lazy with no ambition, and all like certain foods, that’s what we would tend to believe.

America is the best country in the world because of diversity and contributions from all nationalities and some of this country’s top inventors and most brilliant minds in the world belong to African-Americans and people of color.

Most African-Americans and people of color that this writer was raised around or is involved with encourage education and are not only proud to be Black, but are happy being who they are.