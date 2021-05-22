Murphy: Personal mindset

The deep thoughts we carry in our minds are often the result of our early family environment.
The information we hear around our parents and siblings becomes a part of us, whether the information is good or bad, right or wrong.
Until an individual experiences things in life for themselves, their mind is full of what has been handed down.
When trusting God, loving others, no matter their nationality, and helping others is taught in our homes, the positive results usually will be shown in our personalities and attitudes. Where discrimination and hate of others is taught inside the walls of a home, it can easily spill out into what we carry in our hearts outside the home. If we are taught that all African-Americans and people of color are lazy with no ambition, and all like certain foods, that’s what we would tend to believe.
America is the best country in the world because of diversity and contributions from all nationalities and some of this country’s top inventors and most brilliant minds in the world belong to African-Americans and people of color.
Most African-Americans and people of color that this writer was raised around or is involved with encourage education and are not only proud to be Black, but are happy being who they are.
What needs to be mentioned more publicly is that people of color just want a level playing field and equal rights.
If we are taught that all Caucasians look down on people of color, that’s what we would think when we become a part of the working community and outside of the home population. In reality, some of the most special people this writer, and many others of my nationality and people of color, has trust in and considers true friends are Caucasians.
Far too many of us get stuck with misinformation throughout our lives, because we don’t seek to find true answers. It’s too bad so many people miss out on quality friendships and good times with great people from nationalities different than their own.
The mindset we develop as children within our family structure, doesn’t need to continue being our mindset when we become people of accountability. Since we were given a mind of our own, it’s up to us.
The truth is, if we want to find lazy folks, prejudice folks, folks who lie, alcoholics or drug abusers and folks taking part in criminal activities, they can usually be found somewhere in our family line. If not, thank God for miracles!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.