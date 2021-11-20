Murphy: Practice saying thank you

Each of us, throughout the world, should lift up our voices in unison, no matter what the language, and say “Thank you, God, for allowing us to still be among the living; while so many others have lost their lives!”

The pain many of us have suffered by losing our loved ones to the viruses that have ravaged our world is deep. During the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, many of us can only reminisce about our loved ones who won’t be sharing their usual seat at our tables.

It’s amazing how so many of us stop to remember God for His many blessings, only on Thanksgiving Day, when the prayer is offered at the dinner table.

Sadly, with the excitement of getting to that special meal, some of us even forget offering prayer! Instead, prayer is replaced by cracking jokes and talking about “the good old days.”

What we’ve witnessed over the last couple years should remind us how being thankful to God should be a consistent, natural occurrence. Some of us need to practice saying “Thank you, God!”