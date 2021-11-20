Murphy: Practice saying thank you

Each of us, throughout the world, should lift up our voices in unison, no matter what the language, and say “Thank you, God, for allowing us to still be among the living; while so many others have lost their lives!”
The pain many of us have suffered by losing our loved ones to the viruses that have ravaged our world is deep. During the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, many of us can only reminisce about our loved ones who won’t be sharing their usual seat at our tables.
It’s amazing how so many of us stop to remember God for His many blessings, only on Thanksgiving Day, when the prayer is offered at the dinner table.
Sadly, with the excitement of getting to that special meal, some of us even forget offering prayer! Instead, prayer is replaced by cracking jokes and talking about “the good old days.”
What we’ve witnessed over the last couple years should remind us how being thankful to God should be a consistent, natural occurrence. Some of us need to practice saying “Thank you, God!”
There are quite a few of us who are having a tough time living from day to day; and in the greatest country in the world we are often ignored during our most celebrated holidays. However, many of us who are struggling to make ends meet should still be thankful and remember to praise God for life.
Many of us were taught as children the value of being thankful for our blessings, but over the years put less and less emphasis on being thankful.
Overall, we are a spoiled nation. Having a job, two or more televisions, two or more cars, costly cell phones, the ability to eat fast food often and a refrigerator we can raid at night are commonplace in America.
Some of us are so caught up in having material things that we go from day to day taking our lives for granted.
If the last couple years haven’t given us a big dose of the vulnerabilities and realities of life, we must have our heads in the sand. If we took a pencil and paper and listed all the blessings we have been given over the years, the list would be very long. Every morning it should become routine for us to say “Thank you, God, for one more day!”
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.