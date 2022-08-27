Murphy: Pray for the children

When we decide to spend our life with another person through marriage, we are making a decision that will affect our lives from the moment we say “I do” throughout our future times together.

One of the main purposes for marriage-to most of us-is to enjoy each other and bring children into the world with the person we love.

The huge amount of divorces and single parent families has shown us that the vow of “Till death do us part” is not seriously taken by some of us. One of the biggest concerns that divorces can cause is the way it will affect many of our children.

As this writer has stated in the past, we must try hard to keep the lines of communication open with our children, no matter what our marriage situation might be. We can only hope the communication is coming from level headed, respectful and God loving parents or guardians! The children and young people of today are living in a society filled with continuous influences and temptations. What they can observe and hear each day was not available at other times in our history. Without an early strong, disciplined and spiritual connection with God, making good decisions may not come easy.

New technology can be used for positive content and study purposes, but some of the most negative music, pornography, lying content and confusing messaging is at their fingertips.

The steps of development children of past generations use to go through aren’t the same in many of our families today. Our children no longer have to ask us questions about whatever they are curious about. In fact they may know more answers to some questions than we parents or guardians do. In the past, our biggest concerns when our children went to school each day was peer pressure and who they would be spending time around each day.

Now they can close their bedroom door and find just about anything they want to know on the computer or their cell phone. We parents and guardians are in situations that are different than they were in the past. That’s why the best thing we can do besides trying to give them a strong foundation, is to lift them up each day in a sincere word of prayer!