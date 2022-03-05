Murphy: Pray for Ukraine

When the United States of America was established on July 4th 1776, prayer was an important part of the ceremony.

Over the years we should realize how God has protected our country. We don’t have to wait until the Thanksgiving holiday, as some of us do, to express how blessed and thankful we are.

It’s time for us Americans to stop some of the foolish activities that are causing a drop in the morals of our country and stop allowing political differences to divide us.

Watching the devastation that is taking place in Ukraine is disturbing. It should be a wakeup call for us Americans in many aspects. Despite the problems we have in our country, seeing how another country with a leader like Putin can cause pain and suffering to millions of people is painful to witness.

We are witnessing how the lives of millions of Ukrainians have been turned upside down, because of the power-hungry decisions of an aggressive leader.