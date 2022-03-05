Murphy: Pray for Ukraine

When the United States of America was established on July 4th 1776, prayer was an important part of the ceremony.
Over the years we should realize how God has protected our country. We don’t have to wait until the Thanksgiving holiday, as some of us do, to express how blessed and thankful we are.
It’s time for us Americans to stop some of the foolish activities that are causing a drop in the morals of our country and stop allowing political differences to divide us.
Watching the devastation that is taking place in Ukraine is disturbing. It should be a wakeup call for us Americans in many aspects. Despite the problems we have in our country, seeing how another country with a leader like Putin can cause pain and suffering to millions of people is painful to witness.
We are witnessing how the lives of millions of Ukrainians have been turned upside down, because of the power-hungry decisions of an aggressive leader.
Seeing children being separated from at least one of their parents during this crisis is disturbing. It’s hard for us to imagine what the people in Ukraine must be feeling deep inside. While they, along with the world, are still dealing with the terrible viruses, they now have war staring them in the face.
There is one thing we can do that will help some of those going through these disasters and that’s pray for them, whenever they come to mind.
We are living in an uncertain, unpredictable world. Speaking of unpredictable, we should hope the situation that happened at the Capitol in our great country will not be repeated. That was enough of a terrible situation for us Americans and the rest of the world to witness.
What would it be like if the events taking place in Ukraine took place in The United States?
While we are sending out prayers for Ukraine, please pray for America!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
