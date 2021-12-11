Murphy: Praying for the future

It’s not a good thing to say, but reality allows me to say that we are living in a confusing and crazy world.

How often have we said to ourselves, “I can’t believe they did that,” or “what made them go to that extreme?”

No longer do we have to pick out the scariest movies we can find, or wait for the most action-packed television programs to come over the airways. All we have to do is turn on the news station or pick up our daily newspaper.

There have always been crimes and strange things taking place in the world, but during this day and time it seems that we are out of control.

If there are answers and solutions to some of our problems, we are moving at a snail’s pace to try solving them. Have we settled into the mindset of “what will be, will be”?

Some of us writers may not be able to compete with our preachers when it comes to giving spiritual advice, but if we face reality, any of us should realize that this world and America needs much prayer.