Murphy: Praying for the future

It’s not a good thing to say, but reality allows me to say that we are living in a confusing and crazy world.
How often have we said to ourselves, “I can’t believe they did that,” or “what made them go to that extreme?”
No longer do we have to pick out the scariest movies we can find, or wait for the most action-packed television programs to come over the airways. All we have to do is turn on the news station or pick up our daily newspaper.
There have always been crimes and strange things taking place in the world, but during this day and time it seems that we are out of control.
If there are answers and solutions to some of our problems, we are moving at a snail’s pace to try solving them. Have we settled into the mindset of “what will be, will be”?
Some of us writers may not be able to compete with our preachers when it comes to giving spiritual advice, but if we face reality, any of us should realize that this world and America needs much prayer.
If we didn’t realize the importance of prayer, why was such emphasis put on God and prayer by the initial leaders of the United States of America? We need a strong connection between God, hope for our future and prayer.
If we think there’s a better way to raise the falling morals to higher heights, we need to share it with our leaders and fellow citizens. If we are responsible citizens, we need to wake up and help to make positive changes with our votes and our prayers.
We can’t just sit back and do nothing.
We are allowing hate groups, money hungry citizens and lying leaders who are choosing their personal goals over our country’s benefits and past standards, to divide us and control the wellbeing of the millions of citizens in our country.
If it feels like this article carries a hint of desperation in its content, it’s because it does.
When are we as a nation going to start figuring out how to make the changes we need to begin moving into a positive direction; or do we believe we should continue to go with the flow?
We’re often told how powerful our votes are, but there’s growing feeling by millions of our citizens of being left out of the decisions some of our politicians are making.
We need a lot of consistent prayer!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.