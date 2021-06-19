Murphy: Pursue fun and joy

It’s time for some fun and joy! We as a Nation have been under a lot of pressure lately. COVID 19 has raked havoc over us, and still is a serious problem for many of us.
Disagreements, lies, dangerous organizations and much dysfunction has become a part of our political systems; yet we are still considered by many “the greatest country in the world.”
Despite our many problems, we as a country and as individuals should still thank God for his many blessings. It’s time for us to find ways to bring some fun and joy into our lives.
We have to find ways to balance the way we live in order to keep our sanity. One of the first things it might be wise to do, is stay away from complaining, jealous hearted, stagnant, procrastinating people with no positive agenda.
Thank goodness for sports. Though some of us sports fanatics can get greedy with the televisions, it’s hard to get a better, more reliable relief from everyday problems than through watching competitive sports.
Mental stress has kept many of us from enjoying some of the good things easily available to us. Maybe a good comedy show or movie will lead us to having a good hearty laugh. A good card or video game with family or friends can help take our minds off of bills and other stresses in life.
There are some of us, but not all of us, who are much better looking with a smile on our faces. There are reasons that some of our citizens from other countries, who have so-called menial occupations, are able to have fun and enjoy even the simplest things in life along with their friends and families. Could one reason be that they are thankful for having a job in a land built on freedom?
Some people don’t understand how we Black folks, who have been held down for many years, can have happy times with family and friends, despite the years of discrimination against us. Maybe it’s because many of us feel blessed; and we are thankful that God is still with us no matter how tough life has been!
In today’s world, finding ways to ease our frustrations are crucial to our longevity.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.