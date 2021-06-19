Murphy: Pursue fun and joy

It’s time for some fun and joy! We as a Nation have been under a lot of pressure lately. COVID 19 has raked havoc over us, and still is a serious problem for many of us.

Disagreements, lies, dangerous organizations and much dysfunction has become a part of our political systems; yet we are still considered by many “the greatest country in the world.”

Despite our many problems, we as a country and as individuals should still thank God for his many blessings. It’s time for us to find ways to bring some fun and joy into our lives.

We have to find ways to balance the way we live in order to keep our sanity. One of the first things it might be wise to do, is stay away from complaining, jealous hearted, stagnant, procrastinating people with no positive agenda.

Thank goodness for sports. Though some of us sports fanatics can get greedy with the televisions, it’s hard to get a better, more reliable relief from everyday problems than through watching competitive sports.

Mental stress has kept many of us from enjoying some of the good things easily available to us. Maybe a good comedy show or movie will lead us to having a good hearty laugh. A good card or video game with family or friends can help take our minds off of bills and other stresses in life.