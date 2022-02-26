Murphy: Quality time

When we think about the people we love and the things we enjoy the most, we think of what gives us the most comfort, peace of mind and enjoyment in life.

It only makes sense for us to be around and spend time doing activities or in an environment that is pleasing and enjoyable. Yet in this world of hustle and bustle, where patience runs thin for many of us, we never take time to slow down and do some of the things that can make us feel good about life.

Some of our medical experts and ministers emphasize the importance of quality family time; and spending time with loving, thoughtful family members should be one of the things we keep at the top of our list. However, continuous arguing and bringing up uncomfortable things of the past among family members can be one of the most stressful events to encounter.

Sadly, there are times when our quality time may need to be spent in a different environment. If we enjoy reading, our libraries have a huge variety of books that will relax our minds.