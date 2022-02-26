Murphy: Quality time

When we think about the people we love and the things we enjoy the most, we think of what gives us the most comfort, peace of mind and enjoyment in life.
It only makes sense for us to be around and spend time doing activities or in an environment that is pleasing and enjoyable. Yet in this world of hustle and bustle, where patience runs thin for many of us, we never take time to slow down and do some of the things that can make us feel good about life.
Some of our medical experts and ministers emphasize the importance of quality family time; and spending time with loving, thoughtful family members should be one of the things we keep at the top of our list. However, continuous arguing and bringing up uncomfortable things of the past among family members can be one of the most stressful events to encounter.
Sadly, there are times when our quality time may need to be spent in a different environment. If we enjoy reading, our libraries have a huge variety of books that will relax our minds.
Driving on some of the roadways, especially in our larger cities can be painful – and the terrible attitudes of frustrated drivers can make it even worse. So, why not take a nice long ride, from time to time, on a country road where there is little traffic and some beautiful scenery and unwind.
Television is one of the greatest inventions ever made. We should utilize this great invention in a way that doesn’t depress us – by staying away from some of the disturbing news displayed each day.
Looking at a movie on television that is geared to our liking is another way to spend time relaxing and easing our minds.
When we speak of quality time, there is no more of a quality time than the time we spend in worshipping or praying to our God. As the pandemic seems to be winding down a bit, attending a church of our liking should be one of our priorities.
There’s nothing better than being with family members and fellow believers during this difficult, unpredictable time in our history. If we are still finding it tough to attend outside gatherings, because of the COVID-19 virus, that’s understandable.
One of the great things about prayer is that we can spend quality time one on one with God wherever we might be.
We live in a troubled day and time; and that’s why it’s important for us writers to emphasize the need for us to concentrate more on the serious things in life!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.