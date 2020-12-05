Murphy: Remember how to smile

While growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and having six boys in the family, the image a lot of us young males wanted to show was a macho one.

We felt that anyone who smiled or grinned most of the time couldn’t be trusted. When someone showed a weakness, they were often taken advantage of by others. In fact, reputations of being a tough guy were often made by taking advantage of others with nice or low-key personalities.

When we became adults, some of us found out, the hard way, that some of the worst people to cross or to try taking advantage of could be the toughest to deal with when their smile and nice attitude disappeared.

My parents taught us as children the importance of treating everyone, no matter who, with respect, but hard lessons taught us that we should be careful not to confuse kindness for weakness.

In today’s world, we could use as many kind, smiling, upbeat people around us as possible; because the events that have been taking place in this troubled world have caused many of us to lose our joy.