Murphy: Remember how to smile

While growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and having six boys in the family, the image a lot of us young males wanted to show was a macho one.
We felt that anyone who smiled or grinned most of the time couldn’t be trusted. When someone showed a weakness, they were often taken advantage of by others. In fact, reputations of being a tough guy were often made by taking advantage of others with nice or low-key personalities.
When we became adults, some of us found out, the hard way, that some of the worst people to cross or to try taking advantage of could be the toughest to deal with when their smile and nice attitude disappeared.
My parents taught us as children the importance of treating everyone, no matter who, with respect, but hard lessons taught us that we should be careful not to confuse kindness for weakness.
In today’s world, we could use as many kind, smiling, upbeat people around us as possible; because the events that have been taking place in this troubled world have caused many of us to lose our joy.
For some reason, some of us feel that popular, rich and powerful people are usually happy, but the inner feelings that we as human beings feel are guided in a big way by what’s in our hearts and the conscience we carry. If we are an individual who continuously looks down on others, are involved in criminal activities, who disrespects their parents and others and carries hate and animosity deep down inside, there’s no way we can honestly be a happy and content person deep down inside. Maybe we should try to remember how to smile and relax our minds.
If some folks are like this writer, they couldn’t stand people who grinned all the time and seemed to not have a worry in the world, but boy, how things have changed. If ever we needed upbeat, smiling people, even those with corny jokes, we sure do need them now.
Even though we haven’t talked for a while, the vision of more people like my friend William Long with his strong handshake, hearty laugh and consistent great smile would be a welcomed reality.
Maybe if we can remember how to smile, it can help to bring us out of the gloomy, hateful attitudes that have infiltrated our country lately.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
