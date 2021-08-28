Murphy: Responsibility vs. excuses

Some of us in the media have serious concerns for our children and young people.
It might make our words seem redundant or repetitive at times, but this is no time for us adults to bite our tongues.
We can blame our parents for a lot of the things that take place in our lives during our early years of life. Irresponsible parenting can easily lead to children that lack discipline and have low self-esteem.
If a youngster disrespects their parents and others, treats soap and water like a plague, makes their native language – English – sound like a foreign language and has a no-care attitude, we can bet they are emulating their parents or a guardian.
Someone in a dysfunctional family needs to stand up and start making changes for the betterment of a family’s future.
There are people incarcerated who are innocent, but our prisons across the country are filled with those who blame their situation on their parents, their neighborhood or surroundings, their siblings and their peers. They place the blame for their status on anything or anyone, but themselves.
Excuses for the way we live our lives are much emptier after we reach the age of accountability. If we are in good health and are able to communicate, read and write, there comes a time when we should take responsibility for what direction we want our lives to go into.
It’s a great idea to get away from stagnant people with negative vibes.
Opportunities available in America shouldn’t be wasted. Not only are there libraries where we can increase our knowledge, today’s technology has put us in a position we’ve never been in. Our cell phones are mini-computers that even some of our young children can operate, so our avenues for more knowledge are all around us. It’s no longer how much can our children learn, but there’s concern about how much adult information they can obtain at too early an age.
If we are healthy and don’t have a job, use some of the energy we use for making excuses and complaining and double our efforts to find one; even if it’s not the initial job we might want, it can be a step in the right direction.
Each of us can choose if we want to live our life filled with excuses and complaints, or one of moving forward while making solid, responsible decisions!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.