Murphy: Responsibility vs. excuses

Some of us in the media have serious concerns for our children and young people.

It might make our words seem redundant or repetitive at times, but this is no time for us adults to bite our tongues.

We can blame our parents for a lot of the things that take place in our lives during our early years of life. Irresponsible parenting can easily lead to children that lack discipline and have low self-esteem.

If a youngster disrespects their parents and others, treats soap and water like a plague, makes their native language – English – sound like a foreign language and has a no-care attitude, we can bet they are emulating their parents or a guardian.

Someone in a dysfunctional family needs to stand up and start making changes for the betterment of a family’s future.

There are people incarcerated who are innocent, but our prisons across the country are filled with those who blame their situation on their parents, their neighborhood or surroundings, their siblings and their peers. They place the blame for their status on anything or anyone, but themselves.