Murphy: Rise above mistakes

There are far too many homes consisting of one-parent families around these days. Too many of our children are living in homes without both parents.

When we decide to be selfish and drop our guard so we can experience that utmost sexual feeling, we are taking a huge chance that a child can be conceived. Of course, any of us can make a mistake, but it’s sad when a child has to pay for our mistake.

There are not many extended families these days that don’t have a child or children born out of wedlock. On many occasions in families where children are born out of wedlock, those children also end up having children out of wedlock. When these occurrences repeat themselves over and over in families, low self-esteem has a way of creeping into that family structure.

One of the easiest ways to end this way of life is simple: Stop those actions now.

If we can start having examples in our families that show how living a quality life can lead to success and peace of mind, the continuous, repetitive negativity shown in many families can be slowed down to a minimum.

Thank God for the grandparents who have stood tall and helped neutralize many of the mistakes made by their children. The millions of children that have been raised by their grandparents should consider themselves blessed.

When a child is born, he has no choice of where he or she will land. Some of the children born out of wedlock have become some of the most intelligent and successful citizens in our country and the world.

They were able to overcome some of the pitfalls that are waiting for millions of our children. They came to the realization that anyone can be successful if they can rise above certain circumstances.

The great thing about citizens that can rise above their circumstances is that they can help lift their whole family’s legacy, because of their determination and ambitions. When we sincerely want to, it may not be as hard as we think to make positive changes in our lives.

Remember: with God on our side, we can change or accomplish anything!