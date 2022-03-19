Murphy: Selfishness and greed

When we come into this world as a baby, there seems to be a natural feeling of survival and selfishness instilled in us.

When we are hungry, we cry. When we need our diaper changed so we can be comfortable, we cry or whimper. And when we simply want attention, we find that crying is the easiest way to get it.

As children, when our siblings had a piece of pie or cake, we usually would compare our slice of pie or cake to the size of their slice. Even if our sibling was bigger or older, if the proportions weren’t pretty similar, we felt we were getting less than we deserved.

We are born into a world filled with selfish people, so being selfish in the beginning of life shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. It’s interesting how the things we feel and learn early in life can affect us later in life.

If we don’t have discerning parents to guide us in the right direction, selfishness can end up being a lifelong part of our personality.

One of the biggest branches that grow out of selfishness is greed.

The world is full of greedy, selfish people with a “me first” mentality. Why would the leader of Russia decide to attack Ukraine and cause many deaths and pain to the people of that country? Greed and selfishness. Now, millions of people are trying to survive a disastrous situation.

It’s no accident that millions of our citizens who are struggling to survive have been victims of our most greedy and selfish citizens. During this time of COVID-19 and economic problems in our world, many of our wealthy citizens have used the problems of the unfortunate to increase their wealth. Inequality has continued to grow.

According to Oxfam, a charity that fights against poverty and injustice, the ten wealthiest billionaires, including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, have seen their wealth grow by $540 billion over the period of the pandemic. Many of us are doing well during these tumultuous times, but millions of us are struggling to hold on. If we’ve been blessed to be doing well, why not reach out and help a relative, a family that has lost a love one to the pandemic, someone who has lost their home, or simply someone in need?

Sometimes even small gifts to us will feel like big gifts to a needy citizen or a family. Why not share some of our blessings?

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.