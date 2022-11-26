 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MURPH’S POSITIVE REFLECTIONS

Murphy: Sharing our blessings

This time of the year is exciting to many of us, but not all of us.

Many of our citizens aren’t able to experience sitting at a table with turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread, cream corn, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese and a variety of desserts. In fact, there are many of us who don’t even have a home.

This may be what is considered by many the greatest country in the world, but many of us are having a tough time making ends meet from day to day.

During the holiday season, more than any other time of the year, we who have been blessed to have the means to enjoy our holidays should consider reaching out to give those who are unfortunate a helping hand.

Actually, when we are willing to help others in even the smallest way, it’s not hard to find those in need. It could be a neighbor, a church member, a homeless person, or perhaps a family member with whom we have had a strained relationship.

The holiday season can be a great time for us to start healing some of the wounds that that have caused the morale to drop in our troubled world.

Thomas Vincent Murphy

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder of TVM Radio One streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.

