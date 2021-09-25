Murphy: Show how much we care

The worldwide pandemic that has fallen upon us should teach us many lessons, but one of the crucial lessons, as we have stated before, is how we should appreciate and enjoy those we love while we are able to.

There hasn’t been many times in the history of our country where uncertainty, doubt and confusion have been so prevalent. We should be able to understand and realize that the pandemic can or will affect any of us at any time.

Our older grandparents and parents should be looked at with more attentiveness and interest, since they are more vulnerable than others in our population. Showing our love and appreciation for them could bring them some joy during their most vulnerable times. This is no time for us to be disrespecting our older population, even though some of them have made mistakes our younger people have held against them.

If ever there was a time for treating our loved ones and close friends in a caring way, it’s now. It’s also the time for us to soften our hearts and show kindness, not only toward our elderly and senior citizens, but to each other.

Don’t be among those who have lost love ones and are left feeling guilty for the ways we treated them.