Murphy: Show how much we care

The worldwide pandemic that has fallen upon us should teach us many lessons, but one of the crucial lessons, as we have stated before, is how we should appreciate and enjoy those we love while we are able to.
There hasn’t been many times in the history of our country where uncertainty, doubt and confusion have been so prevalent. We should be able to understand and realize that the pandemic can or will affect any of us at any time.
Our older grandparents and parents should be looked at with more attentiveness and interest, since they are more vulnerable than others in our population. Showing our love and appreciation for them could bring them some joy during their most vulnerable times. This is no time for us to be disrespecting our older population, even though some of them have made mistakes our younger people have held against them.
If ever there was a time for treating our loved ones and close friends in a caring way, it’s now. It’s also the time for us to soften our hearts and show kindness, not only toward our elderly and senior citizens, but to each other.
Don’t be among those who have lost love ones and are left feeling guilty for the ways we treated them.
Speaking of uncertainty, with the new variants surrounding us, we are now learning that we all are more vulnerable than was thought earlier in the pandemic. The experts are stating that even our children and young people need to take precautions to protect themselves from the attacks of COVID-19.
When it comes down to it, all of us need to wake up and realize that life in today’s world can be unpredictable for each and every one of us. None of us is immune to the criminal activities, hatefulness, discrimination, untruthfulness, diseases and deceptions that face us each day in this troubled world.
No matter who we are, there will come a time when we will need our family members, close friends or a helping hand in some way. We need each other!
It’s not complicated: the more we reach out with caring acts toward others, the better we will feel, mentally, about ourselves.
A boost in our country’s morality would definitely help to give us the energy we as individuals need to have some comfort and joy in our lives!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.