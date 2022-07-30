Murphy: Solving our problems

The direction our world is heading in can be confusing and troubling to many of us.

The reason we speak of the world’s condition so often is because these are serious times.

As Americans we need to be examples to the world. This would be a great time for us to stop looking at our differences and become more unified. We weren’t all born into the same situation of life, but those with means should try reaching out to the less fortunate more often.

It’s rarely mentioned how many people living in poverty want to better themselves. The manner in which we handle problems, disappointment, or any serious situation we encounter during our life has a lot to do with what we are taught as children. However far too many of us are living in adverse situations that can cause insecurities and doubts to infiltrate our minds.

With this fact in mind, some of us citizens can become stagnant and unsure of our future. That’s why it’s so important for some of us in our families to make an honest effort to learn different skills that can help us deal with some of life’s worst situations.

People don’t mind helping those who help themselves.

It’s time for many of us citizens who are living an unpleasant lifestyle to start solving some of our problems. We must spend less time complaining and blaming others for our problems, and more time planning for a brighter future.

Making changes in the lifestyle we are accustom to may not be easy, but it definitely can be done. One of the good things about being willing to make changes is that the constitution of our country is set up to allow any of us citizens the opportunity to go after our goals.

Even with the roadblocks that discrimination brings to some of us, this is still viewed by most of the world as the greatest country in the world. Bettering ourselves and making changes aren’t going to come to us automatically; we must decide to go after our goals with a strong, sincere mentality.

When each of us tries to better ourselves it makes America a better place to live in.

No matter what our preference might be, we need to find ways to have more unity in our country!