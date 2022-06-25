Murphy: Success takes work and determination

Success takes work and determination.

Watching the Golden State Warriors win an NBA championship, in a year when many of us thought they had no chance to do so, was exciting to witness.

During the interviews after their accomplishment, two of their star players expressed what it took for them to win another championship.

Steph Curry spoke of the hard work it took for him to return to the team after having a serious hand injury on one occasion, and bad ankle injury during another occasion.

But his injuries were not even close to the devastating torn ACL injury suffered by Klay Thompson on June 13, 2019, during the finals against the Toronto Raptors. It took Klay over two years of tough rehabilitation to finally return to the basketball court.

With strong determination from each of them, not only were Steph and Klay able to return back to the NBA, they were able to win their fourth title.

Winning or becoming successful in this life doesn’t automatically come to any of us. When we decide to go after our goals in life, we must prepare ourselves mentally for the work and determination it takes to reach those goals.

If we want to become a professional singer and it has been found that we have the talent to do so, we must not only put in the practice time that is needed, but we must work to continuously improve our voice.

Any professional who is considered accomplished in their particular field will be an example of what hard work and determination can lead to.

If we pick a field that we really feel we will enjoy working in, the work towards our goals may be tough, but enjoyable.

There’s a reason there are pleasant-acting professionals who are mechanics, doctors, computer analyst, nurses, construction workers, teachers or in other fields of work: usually it’s because they love their job.

In fact, no matter what job we might have, enjoying what we do is important. There’s something special about an individual who works hard and is able to reach his or her goal of an occupation they enjoy.

For those of us who lead a stagnant, non-aggressive and complaining lifestyle, chances are our children will end up the same way.

We must make changes now, so we and our children will have something to look forward to in our future!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.