Murphy: Taking life for granted

African Americans of today were born during a time when equal acceptance is still questionable and where survival is still one of our objectives; because the effects of years of slavery are still in the air. Though there has been progress for people of color, at times it seems that every time we take three steps forward, the powers that be try taking us three steps backward. Hate and discrimination are alive and well, but so are love, hope and compassion.

For those of us who don’t take life in America for granted, we look forward to doing our part to help us return to a more enjoyable lifestyle with less pressure and disappointment brought on by our leadership and some of us. Whenever we mention change, we know it will take brave people with high standards to stand up and be counted. There was a time when the words “peer pressure” felt better suited for our young folks, but the disappointing ways of some of our leaders lets us know that peer pressure within our leadership is having a negative effect on we American citizens in today’s world. We should be honest enough to admit that there’s an uneasy feeling grasping our great nation.

Those of us who have been cruising along or burying our heads in the sand need to tighten up, if we want to improve things in our great country!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.