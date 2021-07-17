Murphy: Taking life for granted

We are living in a time when we should never take life for granted.
Many of our people were having a tough time before COVID 19, during the pandemic, and are even worse off currently. Some of our other citizens, who were doing well before the pandemic, haven’t been able to recover financially.
For the millions of us who aren’t strangers to hard times, we have had to adjust to an even worse situation, but for those of us who were suddenly deprived of a lifestyle that was relatively comfortable, the changes in our lives have been dramatic. We are now getting a view into what it’s like to struggle to survive with the lack of resources we were accustomed to.
Some of us, who weren’t very concerned about the people living in adverse situations, because they were born into a poor family or because of the color of their skin, have found ourselves in a similar position.
There isn’t just one way to deal with tough times. Much has to do with how we were raised and the atmosphere we were around. It’s been said that when a person who is very successful or raised in a rich family takes a fall, it can be devastating; however, when a rich or successful individual or family that doesn’t take life for granted and has empathy and concern for others has difficult times, they can adjust more easily when major problems occur.
African Americans of today were born during a time when equal acceptance is still questionable and where survival is still one of our objectives; because the effects of years of slavery are still in the air. Though there has been progress for people of color, at times it seems that every time we take three steps forward, the powers that be try taking us three steps backward. Hate and discrimination are alive and well, but so are love, hope and compassion.
For those of us who don’t take life in America for granted, we look forward to doing our part to help us return to a more enjoyable lifestyle with less pressure and disappointment brought on by our leadership and some of us. Whenever we mention change, we know it will take brave people with high standards to stand up and be counted. There was a time when the words “peer pressure” felt better suited for our young folks, but the disappointing ways of some of our leaders lets us know that peer pressure within our leadership is having a negative effect on we American citizens in today’s world. We should be honest enough to admit that there’s an uneasy feeling grasping our great nation.
Those of us who have been cruising along or burying our heads in the sand need to tighten up, if we want to improve things in our great country!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.