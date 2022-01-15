Murphy: Thank God for sports

There are billions of people across the world, but there is one thing a huge amount of the world’s population has in common. Many of the countries of the world, whether big or small, are always looking for allies, or other countries with similar beliefs to unify with them.

Over the years there has been one thing that has bonded people of all colors, sizes, and nationalities: the thrilling activities called sports.

It is great when men, women, boys and girls can enjoy sporting events together, but we sports enthusiasts should apologize to those who are less interested who feel we spend too much time involved with sports.

Sports are “an activity involving physical exertion and skill that is governed by a set of rules or customs and often undertaken competitively.” One of the most popular events the world shares is he Olympic games, where people from the corners of the world compete for the top prizes.

For many of us sporting events bring relaxation, excitement, joy or sadness (if our team or person loses), and a chance for us to take the problems of this unpredictable world off our minds.