Murphy: The Christmas impact

We’re getting closer to what many of us consider the most popular Holiday of the year.

Yet, many of us have allowed the time to slip up on us without making any preparations.

A while back in this column there was a reminder of the importance of early preparation for our biggest holiday. It was mentioned, because it’s a known fact, that early preparation can ease or even take away some of the pressures Christmas can bring.

During the next few weeks some of us will experience a variety of emotions as we count down to December the 25th.

For many of us, the excitement of the upcoming holiday will soon be in the air as we hear the Christmas music and do our shopping; however, for others an upcoming Christmas holiday can bring unwanted pressure and stressful situations.

When we remember that Christmas is supposed to be a celebration of the birth of Christ, we shouldn’t allow our emotions to keep us from being thankful that God sent His Son to earth to become a sacrifice for us. In fact, as we read this column, we should be happy to be among the living in this unpredictable and troubled world.

As we approach Christmas Day, it would be great if each of us would remember the reason for the season.