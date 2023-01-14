Murphy: The effect of modern technology

Advanced technology has changed our world.

There are products being used in today’s world that we would have thought were impossible to be available years ago.

Some of us can remember when we would have to find a pay phone when an emergency took place. Many lives were probably lost, because a telephone wasn’t accessible. Now, almost everyone in America has a cell phone with them. Many of us insist that our children have a cell phone, so they can be immediately accessible during their time away from home. Knowing we can have access to our children can give us some peace of mind, because we are living in a troubled world.

Though there are many pluses to some of our newer inventions, there are also concerns that should be addressed. Our young people can now have access at their fingertips of information us older citizens had to wait to experience or learn at older ages of our growth and maturity. Our children can simply push a few buttons and find mature information and get advanced knowledge on subjects that can make them wiser beyond their years.

It’s hard for us to know exactly what is being instilled in their sponge-like minds each and every day. We live in a world where we can be the best parents possible and still aren’t able to control the effects that peer pressure and the ability to get knowledge, that we would prefer for them not to have, far too early in their life.

When we face reality, the only thing we can do at this time in history is to train up our children in a spiritual manner and pray for them each and every day. Some of the advanced technology on our means of transportation can be dangerous, especially if we don’t use “good old” common sense.

Modern day technology has given us automobiles that are so advanced that we can actually have a conversation with them. The gadgets that we have in our newer cars have all the conveniences that anyone could need, but some of them can be distracting. The one question that no one talks about is “Why do we have over one hundred miles per hour available on our speedometers?” In today’s powerful automobiles, isn’t that a temptation to speed? We lose many citizens in automobile accidents each year.

The defensive driving course is a good one for new drivers to take. It teaches the value of looking out for the other guy, instead of simply following driving rules. It’s evident that the appearance and technology is used to sell vehicles, and history has shown that it works.

Each of us can do our part to make this a better and safer year! Let’s make it a preference to pray that our children, and many adults, don’t use our technology in a detrimental way.