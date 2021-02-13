Murphy: The effects of drugs and alcohol

We Americans are being tested in ways we couldn’t see coming.
The COVID-19 tragedy continues to bring sadness to many of our families and friends, and the attack on our Capitol has given us reasons to be concerned about our future in many respects.
Whether we are wealthy or poor, and regardless of our race, the COVID-19 pandemic shows us that no one is exempt from the possibility of being infected.
The overwhelming situations that COVID-19 has caused many people and families have led many people to heavy alcohol use or a dependence on illegal and prescription drugs, but the most effective way to deal with problems is with a clear mind.
If we have paid close attention to many of those involved, some as outsiders and troublemakers, in our various protests, marches and the terrible event at our nation’s Capitol, it doesn’t take a genius to realize that the use of drugs and alcohol were used by some of those involved. Of course some people were angry, upset and riled up by agitators, but many people need a crutch to take part in things as serious as the ones we’ve been witnessing, because they aren’t brave enough on their own.
Many of us feel that there’s nothing wrong with smoking marijuana and are hoping it will be legalized soon. Even though it doesn’t have some of the staggering health effects of other drugs, we must understand that marijuana is called a gateway drug for a reason. Marijuana abuse can lead to the abuse of other drugs.
Although there are some of us who are abusing prescription drugs, there has been a decline in their use. On the other hand the continuous use of prescription drugs, like opioids, can lead to other drugs, like heroin.
It’s shameful, but there are those who will lie, steal, use their bodies and even steal a family member's prescription drugs to feed their habit. An individual dealing with drugs can become paranoid and even start blaming others for their problems and mistakes they have made in life instead of looking in the mirror.
Clear minds that aren’t clouded by substance abuse are needed while we make invaluable decisions about the future of America!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.