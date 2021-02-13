Murphy: The effects of drugs and alcohol

We Americans are being tested in ways we couldn’t see coming.

The COVID-19 tragedy continues to bring sadness to many of our families and friends, and the attack on our Capitol has given us reasons to be concerned about our future in many respects.

Whether we are wealthy or poor, and regardless of our race, the COVID-19 pandemic shows us that no one is exempt from the possibility of being infected.

The overwhelming situations that COVID-19 has caused many people and families have led many people to heavy alcohol use or a dependence on illegal and prescription drugs, but the most effective way to deal with problems is with a clear mind.

If we have paid close attention to many of those involved, some as outsiders and troublemakers, in our various protests, marches and the terrible event at our nation’s Capitol, it doesn’t take a genius to realize that the use of drugs and alcohol were used by some of those involved. Of course some people were angry, upset and riled up by agitators, but many people need a crutch to take part in things as serious as the ones we’ve been witnessing, because they aren’t brave enough on their own.