Murphy: The fall and winter seasons

Fall is a great time of the year.

Those of us who have been worn down by the hot summer heat are happy for the change in the weather. It’s also the time of year when we sports enthusiast are excited about the fact that some of our biggest sporting events take place.

When the World Series, the National Football League, the National Basketball League and a variety of other professional sports and college teams are participating in their yearly schedules, it’s exciting.

There’s one thing we can count on while viewing sporting events on our television screens, food commercials will frequently be front and center. Anything from potato chips, candy bars and Doritos to full course meals pop up on the screen as soon as there’s a break in the sport being played.

There’s are different reasons why so many of us gain weight during the cooler months of the year and one of them has got to be sitting in our favorite seats, snacking and watching sports events. For many of us, especially us men, eating snacks and enjoying our drink of choice is a normal routine while we watch our favorite teams perform.

Gaining weight and getting out of shape can easily happen, if we aren’t careful. There are those of us who still stay in shape during the cooler months of the year, which is a good thing to do. We still take out the time to run, walk, lift weights and work out using various workout machines.

We must be careful, because gaining weight and a lack of exercise and undisciplined eating can lead to medical problems. Keep in mind that the fall and winter times of the year are also the times we celebrate two of our biggest holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, when we enjoy some of our biggest meals. So, don’t overdo our eating during the other days of the fall and winter so we can splurge on those great holidays.

Yes, fall and winter can be a great time of the year, but we must keep in mind that those days of spring and summer when we remove our coats will be back faster than we think!