Murphy: The impact of the Christmas holiday

We can feel it in the air.
The Christmas holiday season brings an excitement to the atmosphere that can’t be duplicated during the rest of the year. Even the most unfriendly, grouchy people around might just give us a soft “hello” or a partial smile.
It doesn’t matter if we’re Democrat, Republican, African-American, Caucasian, Hispanic, Asian, Indian, Christian, Muslim or any other religion, the impact of the Christmas holiday season will touch most of us in some way.
Even if we don’t celebrate Christmas and take part in the festivities, there’s something about this time of year that impacts most, if not all, of us. Of course there’s the celebration of Christ’s birth by us Christians. The airways are filled with Christmas music, movies and programs. Many of our business owners and entrepreneurs look forward to making most of their money during the Christmas time of year.
Just as we did when we were children, our children look forward to receiving the gifts that were promised earlier in the year. Being with our families for the Christmas dinner is always a highlight during this time of year.
It would be great if we could only mention the good things about the Christmas holiday, but there are two sides to the story.
Many of us can’t wait for Christmas to pass, because our financial status causes us to lack the ability to buy gifts and take part in some of the celebrations others are able to.
If we don’t keep in mind the “reason for the season,” this time of year can have a negative impact on our lives. When God has allowed us to still be among the living during this time of COVID-19, we must not allow that to happen.
We also must keep in mind the fact that Christmastime is a prime time for thieves, con artist and lying predators to pick up the pace on their negative activities. Their smiles might be to relax us, right before a purse is snatched, a holdup takes place or another crime is committed.
Remember that criminals will be out in full force; so be careful and use extra caution!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.