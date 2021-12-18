Murphy: The impact of the Christmas holiday

We can feel it in the air.

The Christmas holiday season brings an excitement to the atmosphere that can’t be duplicated during the rest of the year. Even the most unfriendly, grouchy people around might just give us a soft “hello” or a partial smile.

It doesn’t matter if we’re Democrat, Republican, African-American, Caucasian, Hispanic, Asian, Indian, Christian, Muslim or any other religion, the impact of the Christmas holiday season will touch most of us in some way.

Even if we don’t celebrate Christmas and take part in the festivities, there’s something about this time of year that impacts most, if not all, of us. Of course there’s the celebration of Christ’s birth by us Christians. The airways are filled with Christmas music, movies and programs. Many of our business owners and entrepreneurs look forward to making most of their money during the Christmas time of year.

Just as we did when we were children, our children look forward to receiving the gifts that were promised earlier in the year. Being with our families for the Christmas dinner is always a highlight during this time of year.