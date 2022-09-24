Murphy: The impact of words

Most of us have been involved in fights or skirmishes when we were children and some even as teenagers and adults.

Frustration, a macho mindset or a strong dislike for someone can easily lead to an altercation. During those combative times, someone could end up with bruises or scratches, but hopefully nothing too serious.

Though we might think about those days when we had confrontations, those weren’t the most memorable things we remembered. What will haunt many of us during our lives are the deep cutting words that were spoken to us.

Words can really hurt. All of us with siblings have called each other names for one reason or another, but while we’re children that’s not unusual. Later in life we have to be careful what we say to others, including our family members.

Words can be used for encouragement, for expressions of love, to incite fear, to change lives and impact us in a major way. Through education and learning experiences, some of us become much better at using words to express themselves; but hearing an individual with an extensive educational background isn’t always the key to how we are affected by what we hear them say or what we might say. Some people not only have “the gift of gab,” but have that special thing called charisma that makes what they speak become magnified.

Those of us who recognize that we have charisma then have to decide in what manner to use it. There’s a reason some of our ministers, teachers, motivational speakers and politicians can hold our attention so well; while others using those same words aren’t nearly as effective.

One of the reasons we emphasize the importance of having a positive home foundation, is because it prepares us to make decisions on what we know and believe without being easily persuaded by others.

There are far too many “followers” these days. During this time in our history, there are many good people being led in bad directions by charismatic strong talking citizens running for political office and-sadly-so called ministers.

We should know by now that power and prestige play a big role with our politicians. As much as we need our ministers and pastors during these days, some have made the serious mistake of misleading people with God’s Word for their personal financial gain. Outside of God Himself, who we can reach directly through prayer, we must be careful who we give our allegiance to.

Each of us should do research, and then decide who really follows God’s Word and who we feel most comfortable with as our church leaders. We should be careful who we confide in, because everyone we listen and talk to doesn’t have our best interest on their mind.