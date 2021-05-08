Murphy: The impressions we make

Many of us enjoyed hearing compliments from our parents when we were children and many of our actions were to make our parents proud of us.

As adults, getting compliments from our boss at work or getting some type of praise from others for something we’ve done well make us feel good about ourselves.

Sadly, there are those of us who have been raised in homes where verbal and physical abuse were often a part of our lives.

When we reach adulthood, we often carry some of the same traits those who abused us had, because the results of bad events that took place during our developing years can mentally affect us. We may be giving others the impression that we are the type of individual we really don’t want to be deep inside.

It may not be easy for some of us to make changes in our lives, but in order to have a better life we must make changes.

The easy way out for many of us is to simply say, ”I don’t care what people think,” but when we think about our children and their future, knowing how they often emulate us, if needed, making changes is a good thing in the long run for the future of us and our family.

No matter where we live, what takes place between those walls, in every respect, is extremely valuable to our lives.