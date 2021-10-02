Murphy: The influence of music

From the time we are born until we leave this world we all have the opportunity to hear a variety of music.

As babies some of us were rocked to sleep while being sung to by our mothers or fathers. There are many types of music and when we are old enough we can choose the music we enjoy the most.

Music can have a huge impact on how we act and our mindset at certain times. In fact it has the ability to change our attitudes and actions if we simply change the radio station to the kind of music we might want to hear in order to give us a boost or put us in a certain mood.

For many of us music has been a major source of relaxing and comforting us during the impact of COVID-19. We’ve got Love songs, different formats of jazz, country, rock and roll, rap, folk music, clean sounding a cappella, gospel, soul, contemporary Christian, classical, R&B and more.

Music covers so many styles and genres that it would be hard not to find one or more that fits us.

Music can be awesome in most cases, but lately some of the music being played on some of our radio and television stations carries negative connotations that can have a strong impact on the minds of some in our population.