Murphy: The music connection

Life has been stressful for many of us the last couple of years.

The COVID-19 virus, the state of the economy and having feelings of unrest when it comes to our country’s future give us good reasons for concern.

One of the few things we have to help relax our minds when we need to is music.

Since we are a big country with millions of people, there is naturally a large variety of music for us to listen to. The great thing about music is that the large amount of variations in music allows us to make choices of what kind of music we enjoy the most.

There are some types of music that can actually influence us in a bad way, so we should be careful what kind of music we listen to.

When we speak of rap and hip-hop music, we usually think of our young people, but surprisingly rap and hip-hop music have made an impact on many of us, whether we realize it or not.

Quite a few of our commercials contain the heavy driving sounds that were initially considered a part of the young African American or people of color’s genre. The music on some of our commercials won’t only get our attention, but can make us move to the beat. The organizations and companies making these commercials want to make us listen and pay attention.

When we are able to keep the lines of communication open with our young people, we as adults should try our best to steer them away from music that has negative content. Remember, they are dealing with peer pressure and many of their friends may be into some music with terrible words and bad messages.

It’s important to note that music filled with heavy beats and vulgar language can infiltrate our minds in a way that can put anyone in an aggressive, defiant and unpleasant mood. Imagine the harm it can do to the developing minds of our young people.

Without music, it would be tough to find ways to relax our minds and give us a boost when we need one. Whether at a concert with many people or alone in the privacy of our homes, music is an important factor in our lives.

During the time many of us were spending time indoors, because of the pandemic, music was a valuable friend to have around.

We should be thankful for the connection we have with music. It would be tough to live without it!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.