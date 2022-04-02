Murphy: Time waits for no one

Time waits for no one.

As children many of us were told by our parents and our teachers to use our time wisely. During the time in our lives as teenagers we began to get excited about the future when we thought about the time when we would be able to make our own decisions as independent adults.

When that time comes and we began to take on the responsibilities of spending time working, shopping for groceries, figuring out how or when to pay our bills that are due our lives began to change.

We have to not only begin making plans on how to deal with tomorrow’s schedule, but also the year’s schedule.

Even though we enjoy our vacations and holiday breaks, they often seem to be over quickly and we’re back to our daily routines.

After years and years of following this same daily routine, if we don’t take needed time off to refresh from time to time, life can become stagnant; but the worst thing that can happen is that we have no idea how quickly the years have gone past.

When we think about those past years and realize there hasn’t been much time for enjoying our lives, we should look to make changes that can improve our lifestyle. We don’t want to be among those who wake up one morning and realize we are actually 60 years old, and still haven’t found much joy in life.

No matter what age we are, the sooner we realize the value of considering each day a God-given blessing, the more appreciative we’ll be about life, especially during our later days of life.

When we look at the lives lost during COVID-19 and the deaths of the many people caught up in the war in Ukraine, we should realize how fleeting life can be.

Too often we waste time on trivial things when we could be focusing on things of substance.

The statement “a family that prays together stays together” is a great one that we should adhere to during the times we are experiencing currently. Honestly, it’s not easy being around some of our nagging, disagreeing family members, but despite our differences and often silly arguments, spending more time with our families and close friends can give us needed comfort.

Spending time with God in prayer and spending time with our family and close friends can be reassuring, and give us some of the camaraderie we need while living in this troubled world.

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.