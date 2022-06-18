Murphy: Times are tough

When we leave home each weekday heading for work, we must check our gas meter before we pull off. Surprisingly, the gas we thought would be left in our tanks has disappeared.

When we realize that the 20 dollars of gas we put in our tanks to get us to work for a few days is no longer sufficient, there is major concern. The charge we had been paying for gas was high enough, but nowadays the amount we pay for a gallon of gas has actually doubled in certain parts of our country.

Times are tough for millions of us Americans.

When we go to the grocery store, for many of us, it’s not automatically picking up our regular products as we usually do. In fact, if we’re smart, we’ll make a list of the most important or necessary products we’ll need before we even leave our homes. If we don’t, we could end up at the checkout counter embarrassed because we don’t have enough cash for our products.

Times are tough.

For some of us who have been living the American Dream lifestyle, those dreams have led to a rude awakening. Some of us who are considered among the middle class in our country suddenly seem to be living closer to the lifestyle of those considered in the lower class of society. At least it feels like it!

For many Americans, at times it feels as though there’s a slow merging of the middle to the lower classes of our population, because there are some things they are beginning to have in common.

Both classes are struggling to make ends meet.

Could we be heading to a society where either we’re rich or we’re poor? The rich seem to be getting richer and the rest of us poorer.

Greed and power, lying politicians and hate for those different than us are issues that are running rampant in our country lately. The many events that have taken place over the last couple of years should wake us up to the fact that we are living in troubled times.

There is an urgent need for us to get back to the thing our country was based on: trusting in God.

We need sincere prayers for our country!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.