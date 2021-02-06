Murphy: Today vs. biblical history

We are living in a country that allows us to make individual decisions; no matter if those decisions are good or bad! Having the freedom to do so, it’s surprising how following others seems to be a growing thing.
It’s apparent that some of us don’t want to make the time or effort to find information concerning those we decide to hook up with. Throughout history gullible people have been caught up in situations in which they were unaware of how devastating the results would be. If ever there was a time to check out who we follow or what we believe in, it’s now.
Is it possible that boredom, loneliness, hatefulness and confusion could be considered reasons to follow an organization or another human being, without doing some research?
As we watch some of the events that have been taking place in today’s world we in America should realize we have a serious problem. What’s hard to understand is that there seems to be confusion about some of the simple things we teach our young children: “what’s wrong is wrong and what’s right is right” and “a lie is a lie,” no matter what it looks or sounds like.
Remember that the top politicians have mastered the ability to express the things they know we want or need to hear, but some will choose being successful over positive moral conduct. If a person has an aggressive attitude that depicts leadership or is bold enough to get and keep our attention, they can make a big impact on some of us.
History has shown how following the selfish intentions of some dynamic leaders led to tragic results for those who followed. Is history once again repeating itself?
It’s sad to see how many of us have been caught up in some of the craziness taking place these days! If people are true Christians, many of the things happening in our world today shouldn’t totally surprise them. In fact, it should have a familiar feeling to them.
If the events of these days don’t ring a bell in our minds, it may be time for us to get in touch with our pastors or the leaders of our churches and ask serious questions about the world of today. Their studies and credentials should put them in the position to answer our questions. If they can’t give us satisfactory answers, we may need to change our memberships. Better yet, it’s time to brush the dust off of that family Bible and do our own personal research. If we don’t have one, it might be the time to purchase one and study portions of the book of Genesis.
As Christians and many people of other persuasions, we should be familiar with the story of “Noah and the ark.” The story emphasizes the calamities, sinfulness, hatefulness, lies and wild events that were taking place during Noah’s time in biblical history. In reality, the recent events that have been taking place in the United States of America are beginning to resemble some of the things that took place in Noah’s day.
We must face reality. True believers have nothing to fear or worry about anyway, but following others can be a deadly decision. It’s crucial to our future that we pray for our great country and individually make wise decisions and wise choices for our families and ourselves!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.