Murphy: Today vs. biblical history

We are living in a country that allows us to make individual decisions; no matter if those decisions are good or bad! Having the freedom to do so, it’s surprising how following others seems to be a growing thing.

It’s apparent that some of us don’t want to make the time or effort to find information concerning those we decide to hook up with. Throughout history gullible people have been caught up in situations in which they were unaware of how devastating the results would be. If ever there was a time to check out who we follow or what we believe in, it’s now.

Is it possible that boredom, loneliness, hatefulness and confusion could be considered reasons to follow an organization or another human being, without doing some research?

As we watch some of the events that have been taking place in today’s world we in America should realize we have a serious problem. What’s hard to understand is that there seems to be confusion about some of the simple things we teach our young children: “what’s wrong is wrong and what’s right is right” and “a lie is a lie,” no matter what it looks or sounds like.