Murphy: True facts versus fake news

While listening to the news concerning the war in Ukraine, one of the consistent topics was about the misinformation and lies being fed to the Russian people.

The general population in Russia is being given a completely different story of what’s actually taking place during the gruesome war the world is witnessing.

When we look at what has been transpiring lately in our own country, it’s easy to realize that Russia is not alone in using these types of tactics. In our own great country of America, where freedom of speech and our way of life has been admired by other countries across the globe, our image is beginning to lose the glow it once had.

Fake news, misinformation and lies have become a part of our personality.

Of course, Christians are aware of the first lie, “Thou shalt not surely die,” spoken by Satan in the Garden of Eden, so lying has always been around; however, our country was built on being God driven, which is the opposite of being a part of Satan’s agenda.

The term “fake news” didn’t just start being prevalent. It has been used during various times in our history. “Fake news” is simply news articles, intentionally false, used to manipulate people’s perception of real facts.

The motto written on our currency, “In God we trust,” was founded on our relationship with God, but the continuous drop in our morals has been taking us in another direction.

We can change this terrible trend.

We can begin by teaching our children at home the importance of being honest; and how being honest leads to great characteristics.

Parents and family members need to stop laughing and thinking a child is “so cute” when a child begins lying at a young age. We need to nip it in the bud. Our humor could turn to regret when troubles occur later in a person’s life, because of the lies and the lack of discipline during the early years of life.

In some instances, some of us don’t want to hear the truth, because it doesn’t coincide with our beliefs or agenda, but isn’t truth what can make and keep a country strong?

Stop believing everything our lying politicians and some of our other leaders tell us. It’s important for each of us to do research to find out what the honest facts about any situation might be. This will help in giving us peace of mind while we try doing the right things in life!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.