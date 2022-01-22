Murphy: True friends

True friendships are hard to find.

There are instances where people we have thought to be our true friends throughout the years are found not to be.

When certain serious situations take place in life, some so-called friends are missing in action. Even though they know we are having a tough problem, they may not answer their phone, our text messages or our e-mails.

When those we have considered our friends continuously bring up reasons for pulling away from us without a full explanation, they are not true friends. A true friend will explain their decision so that things can be worked out in a sensible way, whether money or any other hindrance to the friendship is involved.

There are many things that can cause harm to a friendship; misunderstandings and the continuous abuse of drugs by an individual are two of them.

Sooner or later each of us will find out if those we meet in life are fake friends or true friends. Some of us who have had meaningful friendships in the past have held bitterness in their hearts for years and refuse to take any responsibility for the lost friendship.