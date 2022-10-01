Murphy: Unashamed

Years ago, as children, when we told a lie or did something wrong and were caught, there would be a look of bashfulness or even shame on our face. Our face would show our guiltiness.

In today’s world, lying has become a normal reality, most notably among our most visible citizens – those who are considered our leaders.

Even though many of our politicians are viewed by millions of us each and every day, they haven’t slowed down sharing the often misleading information presented to us. They do so unashamed.

Many of our citizens in America and the world have followed suit and have shown more and more that there is “no shame in their game” of misleading and lying to others. This is no laughing matter.

The most frustrating part of this trend is that our children are watching and learning how to be convincing liars in order to succeed in this crazy world.

There shouldn’t be gray areas when asked direct questions; wrong is wrong and right is right. There is a moral decline going on right in front of our eyes.

Those of us who consider ourselves Christians or those of other beliefs that are concerned about doing things in an honest and truthful manner need to stop accepting the lying trend being set by some of our leaders and many of our citizens. We just can’t keep shrugging our shoulders and accepting what’s going on.

First of all, though we can’t cause them physical harm, we shouldn’t allow our children and young people to get away with deceiving or lying to us when we know they aren’t being honest with us.

Punishment of some type should be in order. In fact, it’s a good sign when our children and young people show remorse and offer apologies for misleading actions or being untruthful.

We all make mistakes, but we should make our children aware of the serious consequences lying can bring.

Our politicians have put many of us in a position where we are confused about who or what to believe. Truthfulness leads to more trust and faith in our country.

Many of us must change our ways!