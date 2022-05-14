Murphy: Unfair judging of others

During the period of time between when we celebrate Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, strong memories of our childhood and growing up will often come to mind.

This time can be tough on those of us who have lost one or both of our parents, but it can also be tough on those of us who have unpleasant family memories or come from a dysfunctional home situation.

My parents have passed, but they left my siblings and I well prepared to face life. All but two of my siblings and I were born and raised while living in the “projects” of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; yet, because of the way our parents raised us, we had a great upbringing.

“The projects” is a slang term used in government housing for low-income family residences. Some of our citizens love to use the derogatory term “ghetto” when referring to low-income housing or where people they consider of inferior status live.

My siblings and I have been blessed with comfortable living conditions, but are proud of our modest beginning. God reminds us in His Word that we all are created equal.

When we can realize it’s not necessarily where we are raised, but how we are raised, the mental concepts of some of us might be rearranged.

Those of us who look at those in the lower level of our society in a negative manner need to know that some of the most Christ-like, clean-cut and intelligent people in our country come from and are being raised in low- income housing, many because of situations that are out of their control.

Being born into a situation doesn’t mean we are destined to stay in that situation. Our parents taught us some of the invaluable keys to life. They taught us to have an unwavering love for God, to feel we had the potential to be as successful as anyone and to respect others.

When I think of how my mother, a housewife with nine children, and my father, a steel mill worker, were able to see that all nine of their children received a college education, it amazes me.

We learned that it doesn’t matter what hand we are initially dealt – anything is possible when we stay true to the uplifting keys of life we were taught.

When we parents instill positive information into the minds of our children, they will approach life with confidence.

We must be careful how we judge others, simply because they come from a different environment than we do!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.