Murphy: We need each other

If we are a Caucasian individual who was stuck in a burning car and an Asian or African-American came to our rescue, even if we were a prejudice person, we would be more than just thankful for their assistance.

We need each other!

We waste far too much time and energy on hating and discriminating against those who are different than we are.

When we are raised by parents that teach us to respect everyone, treat others the way we want to be treated, and to follow God’s Word willingly each day, there’s no way our conscience would allow us to carry hatred deep in our heart.

Some of us want to be liked by others so badly that we become “fake haters” who are caught up in following what our peers practice and believe. Life is too short to be fighting against our true convictions, because of trying to please others. It’s time to free our minds so we can help others, and in other cases allow them to help us without feeling shame.

Whether it’s reconciling with our family, forgiving a good friend, or simply being kind to others, a new commitment to ourselves to improve the way we view life might be uplifting. Remember: We are all in this thing together!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.