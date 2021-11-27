Murphy: We need each other

If ever there was a time we should realize the importance of companionship, friendship and camaraderie, it should be during this period of history as we deal with the devastating effects of COVID-19.
Many individuals who are survivors of the virus have spoken of the helpless, lonely feelings that are present during a bout with COVID-19.
There are some of us who enjoy our time living alone without being married, or having meaningful friendships and being around others on a regular basis. Sooner or later, some of us will face some of the realities in life we might be trying to avoid.
If we haven’t learned by now, we all will have to depend on others at one time or another while we live and breathe.
Whether we buy food that was grown by farmers, put gas in our cars that come from companies, enjoy our radios and televisions because of someone’s inventor skills or receive money from a job or the government, we need each other in order to survive.
Anyone, from the lowest to highest level, who feels they can survive “alone” in today’s world is fooling themselves.
If we were involved in a life-or-death emergency situation and desperately needed immediate help, we wouldn’t ask the person giving us a helping hand if they were a Democrat or Republican, would we?
If we are a Caucasian individual who was stuck in a burning car and an Asian or African-American came to our rescue, even if we were a prejudice person, we would be more than just thankful for their assistance.
We need each other!
We waste far too much time and energy on hating and discriminating against those who are different than we are.
When we are raised by parents that teach us to respect everyone, treat others the way we want to be treated, and to follow God’s Word willingly each day, there’s no way our conscience would allow us to carry hatred deep in our heart.
Some of us want to be liked by others so badly that we become “fake haters” who are caught up in following what our peers practice and believe. Life is too short to be fighting against our true convictions, because of trying to please others. It’s time to free our minds so we can help others, and in other cases allow them to help us without feeling shame.
Whether it’s reconciling with our family, forgiving a good friend, or simply being kind to others, a new commitment to ourselves to improve the way we view life might be uplifting. Remember: We are all in this thing together!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.