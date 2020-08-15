Murphy: We need truth to survive

During the course of time, there are some words that have lost their effectiveness, for one reason or another. Currently, the one word that should stand out in the minds of many of us is the word “lie.”
“Lie” is such a small word to have such a powerful meaning. According to The Merriam-Webster Dictionary, to lie is “to create a false or misleading impression.”
Throughout history, people have had to deal with liars and deceptive tactics. It’s interesting how the phrase “little white lie” was created to lessen the impact of a misleading deception, but a lie is a lie.
People have lost homes, property, friendships and their lives because of lies and deception. We are living in a time when lies have become common place. In fact, some of us are amused at some of the statements that we know are false.
Some parents are accepting lies by one child on another as no big deal. Are we grooming our children at home to be future liars?
The events that are taking place in our world today are as serious as things can get outside of death. COVID-19, hate crimes, discrimination, unemployment and death are not laughing matters. Yet, some of the leaders of America are feeding us an assortment of continuous lies. In fact, it can make many of us feel we are being maneuvered unfairly in a helpless manner.
During one of the most serious times in our country’s history, a guessing game, or trying to figure out the truth from lies, is not what we need. The mental strain that many Americans are feeling because of the adverse times we’re living in is enough within itself. The continuous amount of lies that are stated without the blink of a liar’s eye has led many of us Americans into a doubtful and confusing place.
What’s happening to our great nation? In this writer’s humble opinion, we need an abundance of prayer. We also need for some of our spiritual leaders to stand up and be counted. During these serious times, if a columnist can write of our sincere need of prayer, shouldn’t more of our pastors be sounding the alarm much louder than they have been, every day and not just on the days of worship?
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
