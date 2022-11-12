Murphy: What happened to wholesome competition?

Watching the politicians as they compete for office during this time in America is showing the world how the morals of the greatest country in the world have been slipping.

What has happened to the fair, wholesome competition we have experienced in the past? Lately it’s been feeling like we are at war with ourselves.

We are living in serious times. The world is watching us and seeing how we handle some of the controversies we are dealing with.

Allowing its citizens freedom of choice is part of what makes America great. The ability to go to the voting polls and make our personal choice of who we want as leaders in certain political offices is a special event.

If we don’t stop our politicians from showing the disrespect for opponents running for office that some of our politicians have displayed, we as a country will keep experiencing big problems.

What happened to good wholesome competition? We must realize that many of us are followers, so some of the attitudes our leaders show are picked up and displayed by some of our citizens. Sadly, some of our citizens get involved in criminal activities that change their lives, because of their devotion and willingness to follow some politicians no matter what. It can lead to more and deeper division among our citizens.

This is the time for us to show the world that wholesome competition is fine, and though we can be loyal to certain leaders, we are proud, unified members of the United States of America.