Murphy: What's it like being Black?

For many of us, actually seeing a black, white, red, or yellow person may bring on a heart attack. When we go by the descriptions that have been used to describe different races or colors, my personal family contains individuals with complexions that would fit each ethnicity, but all of us in our family are considered African-Americans or Black.

It can be said that the umbrella my siblings and I have grown up under contains many colors of the rainbow. One of the reasons this writer is against hatefulness and discrimination toward people of color or anyone, is because in our circle, we are accustomed to being around the people we are blood-related to and love who are of many colors.

Maybe some of we hateful and discriminating people of this world should take a closer look at our families, because the ways of this world could possibly lead to the production of a relative that looks just like us, but has pigmentation closer to a race we might despise.

We should stop wasting our time showing hate toward our brothers and sisters of all nationalities. If this writer, who is proud to be an African-American or Black man, and one who has seen discrimination and hate, up close and personal, has compassion for all the nationalities and people of this world, why can’t we all?

If more of us looked at the character of an individual instead of their color or nationality, America and this world would be a much better place in which to live!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.