Murphy: What's really going on?

What’s really going on behind the scenes in our country?

There has been far too much confusion surrounding different events that have been taking place in our world these days! During this period in history, there seems to be a continuous decline in respect for one another, truthfulness and honesty.

For a country that was born with such high standards and a strong belief in God, the moral fall is taking place right in front of we the citizens on a consistent basis.

For us to continue being considered as the greatest country in the world, we need to put on the brakes and figure out how to correct our mistakes.

As regular citizens we don’t have access to detailed information on some of the serious events and situations taking place. Our information comes from what we read, see and hear; but what is false or true can easily be hidden from us.

Some of our leaders who have the ability to speak in a more persuasive manner can get the most attention and cooperation from many of us citizens. For some reason, many of us get caught up in the rhetoric more than the actual content of what our leaders are saying.