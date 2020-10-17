Murphy: What's really going on?

What’s really going on behind the scenes in our country?
There has been far too much confusion surrounding different events that have been taking place in our world these days! During this period in history, there seems to be a continuous decline in respect for one another, truthfulness and honesty.
For a country that was born with such high standards and a strong belief in God, the moral fall is taking place right in front of we the citizens on a consistent basis.
For us to continue being considered as the greatest country in the world, we need to put on the brakes and figure out how to correct our mistakes.
As regular citizens we don’t have access to detailed information on some of the serious events and situations taking place. Our information comes from what we read, see and hear; but what is false or true can easily be hidden from us.
Some of our leaders who have the ability to speak in a more persuasive manner can get the most attention and cooperation from many of us citizens. For some reason, many of us get caught up in the rhetoric more than the actual content of what our leaders are saying.
Instead of us following party lines only during elections, it might be a good idea to start looking at the character of those who will be in positions of leadership. Whether it’s a teacher, pastor, politician or coach, the better an individual can express themselves, the more effective they can be.
We are living in serious times and each of us needs to take time to think deeply about what’s going on in our world. This is not a good time to simply go with the flow.
The decisions we make can affect us and our families in a big way. During this time in history, don’t just accept what our politicians are saying without checking them out.
We also need to check out our pastors or leaders of our churches. Make sure what they are preaching or teaching coincides with God’s Word.
Corruption is everywhere, so we need to find out what’s going on by doing research; and one way is by finding detailed information on the internet. It could make a huge difference in how we make our choices in life!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!