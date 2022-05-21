Murphy: Who are we?

More than ever, we need leaders we can feel comfortable about and trust.

Who we give our allegiance, time and hard-earned money to should be an organization or person we have done research on and feel good about when we are around them.

Many of us look to our spiritual leaders for guidance and words of comfort and encouragement, but even some of them aren’t following what they profess to be. They should be a source of trust we can count on, but there is so much confusion in our world today that we can only hope they are sincere when guiding others.

There are many different religions in our world, but one in particular has been misrepresented by some of our most popular citizens lately: Christianity. The word “fake” has been used quite a bit lately, but those of us who are “true” Christians or have been born into Christianity should have no problem recognizing a “fake” Christian. No matter what our religion might be, if we believe in God, we should act according to His Word.

For those of us who are Christians, we should be able to have a feeling of camaraderie among one another, even if we attend different churches. What is a “true” Christian? It’s right in the Word. According to Acts 11:26, followers of Jesus were first called Christians at Antioch. Why were they called Christians? Because they were followers of Christ that had committed their lives to walk as Jesus did.

Some of us have been wondering what a Christian is because some of the people calling themselves Christians have painted a puzzling and cloudy picture of what being a Christian is all about.

There’s no doubt about the fact that all of us have done some wrong things, whether they’re big or small, during our lifetime, but some of our most popular politicians, entertainers and leaders who say they are Christians and many of us look up to, seem to be consistently tainting the real description of a Christian.

None of us is perfect, but when a person in the limelight continuously lies, curses, looks down on others and makes financial gain by taking advantage of others calls themselves a Christian, it’s an insult to “true” Christians who are trying their best to live a life God would approve of.

Be careful, because some good people who are vulnerable are being taken advantage of and led astray by smooth-talking leaders who aren’t what they profess to be.

Some of us are so busy knocking other religions or being caught up in following organizations or people with negative connotations that we’ve lost sight of what being a “true” Christian and following God’s Word is all about.”

Some of us Christians seem to be hypnotized or sleepwalking. Wake up, crazy world!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.