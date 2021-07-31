Murphy: Who can we count on?

Remember the days when our parents or teachers could look us straight in the eyes and tell if we were being honest or telling a lie, or in those days, a fib? Many of us have lost respect for some of the adults who have misled us; and we don’t feel that we can count on them in crunch time. We must remember that our children are watching us closely, and in many cases try to emulate us in words and actions. It’s scary to think what our future will be like if the children of today pick up some of the bad traits and habits of the adults of today; because after years of being indoctrinated with lies and deception by our leaders of today, It would be even tougher to distinguish truth from fiction in the future.

In all honesty, there isn’t a lot we can feel comfortable about counting on, but God, true friends and family are the best options we have.

If disagreements, jealousy and a lack of communication have caused division between us and our family or true friends, it’s time to do whatever we can to work on closing and healing those wounds. The greatest thing about having God in our lives is that He’ll be there no matter what. All we have to do is call on Him in a sincere manner and He’ll help us solve our most difficult challenges in this troubled world. In case you don’t get it, God is the one we can always count on!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.