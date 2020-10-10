Murphy: Who is in charge?

It has been a tough year for the United States and the world.

Other than those who have lost loved ones, most of us probably haven’t experienced as many troubling events as have taken place so far this year; and we still have a good amount of time left in the year.

If a person isn’t spiritually inclined, there may not seem to be much hope about the future; however, for those of us who have strong spiritual beliefs, there’s no reason to panic over this life’s unpredictable events.

“What’s next?” is probably a question that has entered most of our minds.

If ever we needed leadership, the time is now. We as parents need to be strong leaders when we do our best to explain to our children what’s going on in this troubled world. If some of these events are confusing to us adults, imagine how strange they seem to our children.

When the President of the United States was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, the immediate question came to the forefront of who would be in charge, if he’s not able to perform his duties. This world can be an unsettling place when there is a question of who’s in charge.