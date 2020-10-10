Murphy: Who is in charge?

It has been a tough year for the United States and the world.
Other than those who have lost loved ones, most of us probably haven’t experienced as many troubling events as have taken place so far this year; and we still have a good amount of time left in the year.
If a person isn’t spiritually inclined, there may not seem to be much hope about the future; however, for those of us who have strong spiritual beliefs, there’s no reason to panic over this life’s unpredictable events.
“What’s next?” is probably a question that has entered most of our minds.
If ever we needed leadership, the time is now. We as parents need to be strong leaders when we do our best to explain to our children what’s going on in this troubled world. If some of these events are confusing to us adults, imagine how strange they seem to our children.
When the President of the United States was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, the immediate question came to the forefront of who would be in charge, if he’s not able to perform his duties. This world can be an unsettling place when there is a question of who’s in charge.
As children, we know we have our parents or guardians to go to when we need questions answered or help. When we allow our children to attend school, we do so knowing that teachers have the responsibility of teaching them and guiding them in the right direction. After we become a part of the workforce, unless it’s our own company, we will have a boss or supervisor that will determine how we perform our jobs. Throughout life, we normally will have someone as a leader in some capacity.
In this life, it’s sad to say, but not all leaders are good leaders. That’s why it’s very important for us as individuals to make smart decisions.
It’s no accident that prayer is mentioned quite often in these writings. The reason is simple. We as believers in God’s Word realize now more than ever that “prayer really works!” Prayer never grows old; and some of us are witnesses from seeing the prayers of our parents work when we were children. By the way, while we’re looking for leadership and guidance, a wise choice would be to choose the greatest choice possible: The man upstairs!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
