Murphy: Yesterday, today and tomorrow

The world has been heavily affected by COVID-19.
During this period, each of us has had our own personal experiences. There are those who were doing well before the pandemic, and have been able to make it through the pandemic without skipping a beat. Some of us maintained solid jobs before the pandemic; and though we were affected in various ways financially and in some cases physically, thus far we have been able to hold on to our jobs and sustain good health.
Then there are those of us who were struggling to make ends meet before the pandemic, are having a tough time currently, and are holding on as much as we can.
But, what does the future hold for the citizens of our great country and the rest of the world?
For those of us who have been in the position to pay for the best medicines or afford the services needed to keep our bodies from declining during this crisis, our future lives will continue to be as good as ever.
It has been said that some of our wealthiest citizens have become even wealthier during the pandemic. Those of us who have been blessed and have been able to hold on to our jobs and handle our personal business and obligations throughout the pandemic should be thankful for our blessings and the opportunity to sustain our lifestyle in the future.
We, as a country of many wealthy and well-off people, cannot ignore the fact that millions of our citizens of all nationalities are living in adverse situations with a dire-looking future, and are struggling with serious problems.
There are many of us that don’t mind working, but because of unforeseen events in our lives are unable to provide for ourselves or our families in a decent manner. It would be an awesome gesture for some of us who are wealthy or financially in great shape to share in some way with some of our unfortunate citizens.
We don’t have to be rich to be able to help others. An act of kindness or a small amount of money toward a struggling individual or family can do wonders for them, our conscience and our outlook on life.
If we have been blessed to be financially stable, or if we are a person who has an abundance of money, it would be great if we would reach out from time to time and help brighten the future of some of our unfortunate fellow citizens!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.