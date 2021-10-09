Murphy: Yesterday, today and tomorrow

The world has been heavily affected by COVID-19.

During this period, each of us has had our own personal experiences. There are those who were doing well before the pandemic, and have been able to make it through the pandemic without skipping a beat. Some of us maintained solid jobs before the pandemic; and though we were affected in various ways financially and in some cases physically, thus far we have been able to hold on to our jobs and sustain good health.

Then there are those of us who were struggling to make ends meet before the pandemic, are having a tough time currently, and are holding on as much as we can.

But, what does the future hold for the citizens of our great country and the rest of the world?

For those of us who have been in the position to pay for the best medicines or afford the services needed to keep our bodies from declining during this crisis, our future lives will continue to be as good as ever.

It has been said that some of our wealthiest citizens have become even wealthier during the pandemic. Those of us who have been blessed and have been able to hold on to our jobs and handle our personal business and obligations throughout the pandemic should be thankful for our blessings and the opportunity to sustain our lifestyle in the future.