Salt Air and Ghost Eyes

Reed remembered the case as well. He had just made detective in Tampa when the it caught the national media’s attention.

“Yea, I think they finally got him to confess. If I remember correctly, he got multiple life sentences for killing all those women,” Reed said.

“The gossip then was he had killed almost 100 women along State Route 99. My wife at the time was terrified,” Brandon said, mumbling something about his distaste for his ex-wife.

The safe was clearly visible in the shelves now that all of the books had been removed.

“Interesting. This is a Case D1000 series safe, pretty expensive and extremely hard to open. It has a double lock system requiring two sets of combinations to open it,” Brandon said as he ran his hand over the face of the safe.

“Does that mean you can’t open it?” Reed asked expecting him to say it was not possible to open it without the combinations.

“Let’s just say that on a scale of one to ten this is maybe a six. Give me about 20 minutes and I’ll have it opened for you,” he said, then reminding Reed he needed a search warrant before he could proceed.

“Coming right up,” Reed said as he walked back out on the porch to call the chief.