Salt Air and Ghost Eyes

“I don’t think you will have to worry about that, at least for the time being. He has no idea how to make your concoction, let alone the ingredients you use,” Alea said as he leaned back in his chair and could feel his shoulders start to relax for the first time since their earlier encounter with Fabiano.

“All this alcohol on an empty stomach isn’t a good thing. I think I’ll order a sandwich,” Alea said, again waving at the waitress to come to the table.

Over the next two hours the two men sat eating and drinking talking about their meeting with Fabiano.

“So, the bottom line here is that you will have to let Fabiano have a look at your laboratory. You gonna have a problem with that?” Alea asked.

“No, I can deal with that. He can see the laboratory and I’ll give him a tour as far as that goes. I have decided I can’t go any further without a large influx of money and any legitimate funding is out of the question,” Doc answered him.

After lunch, Alea dropped Doc off at his hotel and drove home.

Alea had lived at the same bungalow on Wisteria Street in Carrollwood for the past 20 years. The two-bedroom row house was all he could afford after his wife left him for another mobster.