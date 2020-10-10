Salt Air and Ghost Eyes

Editor’s Note: The following may be too graphic for some readers.
Part 2, Chapter 33
Neither Alea nor Doc spoke as they drove along Dale Mabry back to the hotel after leaving the restaurant.
“I think I need a drink,” Alea finally said he pulled into the parking lot of the Silver Slipper Grill.
“I think I need one, or maybe even two, myself,” Doc said.
Inside they found a seat at one of the small tables in the back corner, where they could talk without being overheard.
“Looks like we may have a deal working with Fabiano,” Alea commented as the waitress brought the two of them their drinks.
“I wonder what he will be wanting in return for his investment,” Doc said as he gulped down his first drink and waved for the waitress to bring him another.
Alea sat for a few seconds pondering what he thought Fabiano might want in return for bankrolling the deal with Doc.
“I would suspect he’ll want a considerable chunk of the profits, as well as exclusive distribution rights as a starter,” Alea said giving the waitress a wave for his second drink.
“That is sort of what I thought too. I just want to make sure that he doesn’t try to push me out,” Doc said as he gulped down his second drink.
“I don’t think you will have to worry about that, at least for the time being. He has no idea how to make your concoction, let alone the ingredients you use,” Alea said as he leaned back in his chair and could feel his shoulders start to relax for the first time since their earlier encounter with Fabiano.
“All this alcohol on an empty stomach isn’t a good thing. I think I’ll order a sandwich,” Alea said, again waving at the waitress to come to the table.
Over the next two hours the two men sat eating and drinking talking about their meeting with Fabiano.
“So, the bottom line here is that you will have to let Fabiano have a look at your laboratory. You gonna have a problem with that?” Alea asked.
“No, I can deal with that. He can see the laboratory and I’ll give him a tour as far as that goes. I have decided I can’t go any further without a large influx of money and any legitimate funding is out of the question,” Doc answered him.
After lunch, Alea dropped Doc off at his hotel and drove home.
Alea had lived at the same bungalow on Wisteria Street in Carrollwood for the past 20 years. The two-bedroom row house was all he could afford after his wife left him for another mobster.
Sitting in his living room he flicked on his television just as a news bulletin came across the screen.
“This just in: The body of Tony Fizerello, a known member of the Tampa Bay Mafia, was found floating in the Halifax River in Daytona this afternoon,” the announcer said.
Alea knew Fizerello and knew his connection to Fabiano.
“This is not good,” he thought as he got up from the couch and fixed himself a drink.
Alea had worked with Fizerello on several occasions and knew him to be one of Fabiano’s favorites. His death would upset Fabiano and would certainly require some retribution.
The thought of what Fabiano would do had barely left his mind when his cell phone rang.
“Hey Alea, it’s Brice, Mr. Fabiano wants to talk with you,” he heard.
Before he could respond, Fabiano was on the phone.
“I need you over here pronto. I have a job for you,” Fabiano said.
Alea set his glass down, grabbed his car keys and walked out the door.
It only took him 20 minutes to drive back to Fabiano’s restaurant, running a couple of red lights in the process.
Inside the restaurant he went straight to Fabiano.
“Yes sir, Boss, what you need?” he asked.
“First things first. Tell me if you think this is a good deal with your friend?” Fabiano asked him.
“Yes, sir, I would stake my life on it,” he answered.
“Well, that is exactly what you will be doing, and I expect you to be my eyes and ears for this operation,” Fabiano said.
Alea nodded that he understood what Fabiano expected.
“A nod is not enough. I want you to say it out loud,” Fabiano said motioning for his guards to come closer.
“These are my two witnesses, so say it,” he added.
“I understand that my life is on the line for this venture, Boss, and I will not disappoint you,” Alea said without hesitation.
Fabiano explained to him that he would get the first $100,000 the next day, followed in a few weeks with another $100,000. He would not be visiting Doc’s laboratory, instead he would leave that up to him to oversee.
“Now for the pressing matter at hand,” Fabiano said.
Alea would learn that Fizerello had been killed by a jealous husband after he was found with his wife at a hotel overlooking Halifax River south of Port Orange. The husband had thrown Fizerello out a tenth story window into the river where it was found that afternoon.
“I want you to solve this problem for me tonight and here is the address of the man who killed Tony. You know what to do,” Fabiano told him.
Alea nodded he understood, then realized he needed to make his agreement verbal.
“I’ll take care of it tonight, Boss. You know Doc needs people alive to extract what ever it is he needs from their eyes. What do you think about killing two birds with one stone – no pun intended,” he said waiting for a reaction from Fabiano?
“Do what you have to do, just solve the problem for me. Nobody kills one of my friends without paying for it,” Fabiano said as he stood and slammed his open hand down on the table.
In his car, Alea called Doc’s room. The phone rang 15 times before he answered.
“Doc, I got some good news for you; as matter of fact, I got several good things to tell you,” he said.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. Byron has been involved with local theatre having done over 50 musicals, a dozen stage plays and wrote and directed an original play “Splintered Judgement.” He is available for speaking engagements. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.
