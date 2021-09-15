Spires: 123 Malcolm Street

It wasn’t uncommon for us to gather after working in tobacco on hot summer evenings and play softball. It was a neighborhood game where some of the parents would gather on our front porch and the Johnson’s front porch and watch after supper.

Sports were such an important part of our lives back then.

I’ve been reminiscing about those days for a reason. One of the neighborhood boys, Jerry Rudd, passed away last week. We grew up together and graduated high school together.

Jerry, like all the boys in our neighborhood loved sports and was a standout basketball player. Until we graduated back in 1970, he had been a part of my everyday life.

We grew up having a lot of fun together. One of our past times in the summer was slipping off (my mother never knew) and going swimming in a nearby mine hole. It was a leftover from digging for “Fuller’s Earth” (used to make kitty litter). We built diving ropes and a small dock to jump off of as well.

Often, we would have to run snakes off the bank to get to the water. There is no way I would go swimming in such a place now, especially with those eight-foot alligators that hung around.

Back then we were fearless and never really gave the danger of what we were doing much thought.