Spires: 123 Malcolm Street

I grew up and lived until I was 21 at 123 Malcolm Street, in Quincy.
It was one of those post-World War II neighborhoods filled with kids.
For a poor kid, it was a great neighborhood to grow up in, all of the folks that lived there were pretty much in the same income bracket, blue-collar, working-class folks.
I didn’t know how poor we were until about the seventh grade when we started having parties and dances. It was then I understood the differences between those with money and those without much.
First, let me say, I’m not complaining; as a matter of fact, I’m proud of where I grew up. Our neighbors were some of the finest people I have ever known, and I still use them as a gauge of folks today.
It was a time, too, when folks looked after each other and especially watched out after neighborhood kids.
For whatever reason our neighborhood had many more boys than girls. So many boys that we could get up a softball game with enough boys to have two teams. We had to play both sides sometimes, but we didn’t really care; it was about playing.
We played baseball/softball in the summer in a field across the street in front of our house. Third base was in the middle of the dirt street, which had to be moved each time a car came by. We played basketball in the winter on a dirt court at the Rudd’s house and tackle football in the backyard of the Johnson’s in the fall.
It wasn’t uncommon for us to gather after working in tobacco on hot summer evenings and play softball. It was a neighborhood game where some of the parents would gather on our front porch and the Johnson’s front porch and watch after supper.
Sports were such an important part of our lives back then.
I’ve been reminiscing about those days for a reason. One of the neighborhood boys, Jerry Rudd, passed away last week. We grew up together and graduated high school together.
Jerry, like all the boys in our neighborhood loved sports and was a standout basketball player. Until we graduated back in 1970, he had been a part of my everyday life.
We grew up having a lot of fun together. One of our past times in the summer was slipping off (my mother never knew) and going swimming in a nearby mine hole. It was a leftover from digging for “Fuller’s Earth” (used to make kitty litter). We built diving ropes and a small dock to jump off of as well.
Often, we would have to run snakes off the bank to get to the water. There is no way I would go swimming in such a place now, especially with those eight-foot alligators that hung around.
Back then we were fearless and never really gave the danger of what we were doing much thought.
It is funny how life changes. We were involved in each other’s lives so much during those years, then as adults we drifted apart, each going their own way. We each married, raised a family, and watched grandchildren grow. Never thought about where life would lead us back then. All we thought about was playing ball or building forts or going to the swimming hole. That is until we started thinking about girls, but that is another story for another time.
Finding out my friend of all those years ago had passed away was a surprise. We were fearless back then with all of our adventures, so we never contemplated growing old or certainly never thought about dying.
Life has a way of getting in the way sometimes, doesn’t it? Even though I hadn’t seen Jerry in several years I will miss him and especially the many good times we had together growing up.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.