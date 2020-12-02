Spires: A dog named Abby

One of my neighbors has a dog named Abby. We don’t really know her owners that well, but we are fully aware of Abby’s exploits.
You see, Abby stays in a lot of trouble. We know this because way before we met her owner, we heard her name many times a day.
She seems like a pretty good dog, other than she is always in some kind of trouble.
I can not tell you how many times a day we hear her name being yelled out over the yard.
We’ve heard her being chastised so much that Bev and I have standing saying: “Looks like Abby is in trouble again.”
She has a nice, large fenced-in yard and it seems a little unusual that she could get into so much trouble with that much roaming space, but she does.
As a matter of fact, we’re not really sure what trouble she gets into since all we ever hear is her name being called out.
I grew up with dogs and have many fond memories of them.
One dog we had may have been related to Abby now that I think about it, because he always seemed to be in some kind of trouble.
He had a fixation on round objects, especially any kind of ball. We always had a steady supply of baseballs, softballs and the occasional basketball in our yard, from his exploits in the neighborhood. He even brought a rutabaga to us (they're round, by the way).
If someone was missing a ball, they usually found it at our porch steps, where Beve left us his trophies.
Of course, we would apologize, but after a while, they just came and got their ball back.
The reason he brought us so many balls was his absolute obsession with chasing them.
He would sit on the front porch with a ball in his mouth and whine until you would go outside and throw it for him.
You could not wear him out chasing balls either. If you would stay there all day throwing that ball he would chase it. After 20 or 30 minutes it would get tiresome, but not for Beve; he loved it so much, time was not important to him.
After a while, me or my brother would get tired of throwing the ball and trick him into looking in a different direction then throw the ball in the woods behind our house.
He would spend hours in the woods hunting that ball, which may have driven him to finding so many balls in the neighborhood.
Somewhere in his Heinz 57 breed he must have had some retriever blood mixed in.
I think about ol’ Beve every now and then, especially when I hear my neighbors calling their dog.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!