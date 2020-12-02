Spires: A dog named Abby

One of my neighbors has a dog named Abby. We don’t really know her owners that well, but we are fully aware of Abby’s exploits.

You see, Abby stays in a lot of trouble. We know this because way before we met her owner, we heard her name many times a day.

She seems like a pretty good dog, other than she is always in some kind of trouble.

I can not tell you how many times a day we hear her name being yelled out over the yard.

We’ve heard her being chastised so much that Bev and I have standing saying: “Looks like Abby is in trouble again.”

She has a nice, large fenced-in yard and it seems a little unusual that she could get into so much trouble with that much roaming space, but she does.

As a matter of fact, we’re not really sure what trouble she gets into since all we ever hear is her name being called out.

I grew up with dogs and have many fond memories of them.

One dog we had may have been related to Abby now that I think about it, because he always seemed to be in some kind of trouble.