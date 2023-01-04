Spires: A wish list for 2023

This year instead of a New Year’s resolution I have decided to make a wish list for the coming year.

For 2023, I would like the following:

- A yellow fly repellent that actually works.

- A way to shut off manually all the warning lights that keep coming up on my truck, instead of having to go to the dealership for a repair.

- A universal remote that will replace the five remotes that I currently use that works.

- A plane ticket that lets you land at the same concourse that your next plane leaves from in Atlanta.

- A bright warning light on the back of vehicles that goes off when cars tailgate you.

- Since they have pills now for everything, I would like one that can slow down the aging process. This getting older is not such an easy task.

- Lumber that stacks itself.

- The stock market to stabilize.

- Food prices to go back down so that I can afford to eat like I did before 2020.

- Grass that will stop growing when it is three inches tall and stay green all year.

- A truthful politician. This one may be very difficult; however, I can still wish for it.

- A safe environment for children to grow up in. It seems that every day I read about children being the victims of crime. What has our world come to?

- People will realize that a double yellow line means “do not pass,” especially up a hill against oncoming traffic.

- Folks to understand that a stop sign is not a suggestion.

- That this COVID pandemic ends and we can somehow get back to our normal lives. I’ve had both shots and the booster. I am beyond ready for this to be a memory and not a continuing nightmare.

Last and not least I would love for 2023 to be the year that brings about harmony. I’m a realist and realize it probably will not happen. There are way too many factors to keep it from happening.

We have become a world dominated by negatives, which make it harder and harder to turn things around. I love to read about Will Rogers, the great humorist. He wrote this way back in the 1930s. Funny how it fits so well today.

“No nation in the history of the world was ever sitting as pretty. If we want anything, all we have to do is buy it on credit. So that leaves us with no economic problem whatever, except perhaps some day to have to pay for them. But we are certainly not thinking about that this early. Yours for more credit and longer payments.”