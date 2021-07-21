Spires: Asking Mama questions

After my brother and I got older, she went to work. She did not have a lazy bone in her body, and it didn’t take long for her to be promoted.

We needed the money to survive since our father had several heart attacks in a row and was unable to work. He would die my Senior year in high school. She took that burden on herself to be the provider for our family. I’m sure that had not been in her overall plan, but like I said, she always did what had to be done.

There was not much money in our house for much more than necessities (this is pre-welfare, by the way). So, I worked as well. I started working in tobacco when I was 8 years old. The $12 a week I made for those few weeks in the summer went to buy mine and Eddies’ school clothes.

She understood how hard times could really be and thankfully she was able to retire and spend her last years with her brother and two sisters in Lake County. Although she had a rough life, she never looked back, she never was bitter about the past and for the most part lived in the here and now, making the best of what she had at the time.

I think about her daily, especially during this pandemic and all of the political unrest we are seeing across the country. I would love to hear her voice and know what advice she would give me.